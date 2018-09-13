Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch Accounts Ahead of Nintendo Switch Online Debut

Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts.

The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo Account, as going forward beyond Sep. 18, user profiles will be locked to the accounts they’re currently on.

This may be a bit of a confusing process, but it will help ensure that users will be able to access their digital content, cloud game saves, and other personal data in the event they purchase a new Switch or lose their old one.

Nintendo sent along instructions in its email, which walks users through the process of linking the appropriate Nintendo Account step by step. You will only be able to unlink a user account from a Nintendo Account until 8 p.m. ET on Sep. 18, which instructions are also available for.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s paid subscription service that is mandatory for all Switch owners to utilize if they want to participate in any online features, including multiplayer.

The service will cost $19.99 per year, with a family account that supports eight users for $34.99 annually. Alternatively, you can purchase account service for $7.99 per three months or $3.99 for one month. There will be a free seven-day trial available once the service officially debuts.