Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch Accounts Ahead of Nintendo Switch Online Debut

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Corey Motta/Unsplash

Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts.

The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo Account, as going forward beyond Sep. 18, user profiles will be locked to the accounts they’re currently on.

This may be a bit of a confusing process, but it will help ensure that users will be able to access their digital content, cloud game saves, and other personal data in the event they purchase a new Switch or lose their old one.

Nintendo sent along instructions in its email, which walks users through the process of linking the appropriate Nintendo Account step by step. You will only be able to unlink a user account from a Nintendo Account until 8 p.m. ET on Sep. 18, which instructions are also available for.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s paid subscription service that is mandatory for all Switch owners to utilize if they want to participate in any online features, including multiplayer.

The service will cost $19.99 per year, with a family account that supports eight users for $34.99 annually. Alternatively, you can purchase account service for $7.99 per three months or $3.99 for one month. There will be a free seven-day trial available once the service officially debuts.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch

    Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch Accounts Ahead of Nintendo Switch Online Debut

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • The Game Awards and Facebook Plan

    The Game Awards and Facebook Plan to Recognize 'Global Gaming Citizens'

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • Riot Employees Skeptical About Change At

    Riot Employees Skeptical About Company Culture Change (Report)

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • "Diablo III Eternal Collection" Heads to

    'Diablo III: Eternal Collection' Heads to Nintendo Switch November 2018

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create

    New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create Mobile Narrative Experiences

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

  • Xbox And ROWW To Hold Fourth

    Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

    Nintendo advised Switch owners this week that the launch of subscription service Nintendo Switch Online will be locking user profiles to individual Nintendo Accounts. The company sent out an email to all users Wednesday night with a reminder to ensure that all Switch profiles on all systems in the home are linked to the correct Nintendo […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad