Nintendo Wants to Keep The Nintendo 3DS Business Going

CREDIT: Nintendo

Since the Nintendo Switch’s launch in March 2017, many have wondered about the fate of the company’s other handheld console, the 3DS. It’s not unusual for a company to phase out older hardware. But, Nintendo isn’t finished with the 3DS yet, it said in an earnings report on Wednesday.

Nintendo believes the 3DS is in a separate niche than the Switch because it’s affordable, lightweight, and highly portable. “In the grand scheme of things, Nintendo 3DS has a prominent position as the product that can be served as the first contact between Nintendo and many of its consumers, and for this reason we will keep the business going,” it said.

Nintendo recently replaced its usual New Nintendo 2DS XL package in U.S. and European markets with bundles featuring popular pre-installed titles like “Mario Kart 7.” Including software with the system, but leaving the retail price unchanged (in the U.S., at least) made the console feel like even more of a value to consumers, Nintendo said. It also launched specially designed versions of the New Nintendo 2DS XL in Japan and other regions during the first half of fiscal 2018, and said it’s continuing with efforts to expand sales.

One thing that will certainly expand sales is new software, and Nintendo said it’s preparing new titles for the Nintendo 3DS family it plans to release “around the turn of the year.” A 3DS remake of the Nintendo GameCube title “Luigi’s Mansion” came out on Oct. 12, for example. Meanwhile, a follow-up to the 2014 dungeon crawler “Persona Q” is expected to launch in Japan next month.

“An abundance of titles in a variety of genres have been released for the Nintendo 3DS family,” Nintendo said. “It is important to convey the existence of this rich assortment of Nintendo 3DS family titles and drive sales to new purchasers of the hardware. Our new consumers know that the evergreen titles will continue to be available, so we will do our utmost to foster sales opportunities.”

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

