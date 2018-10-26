You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ninja Announces Ninja’s New Year Marathon Stream

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has announced Ninja’s New Year, a marathon Twitch stream where Ninja plans to ring in the new year by streaming for 12 hours straight.

Blevins took to TwitchCon 2018 to detail his plans for the upcoming celebration. The lengthy stream will find Ninja, partnering with Red Bull, counting down to the new year live from Times Square in New York City starting at 4:00 PM ET on New Year’s Eve through 4:00 AM ET on New Year’s Day. Fans in various cities across the world will be able to celebrate New Year’s Day along with Ninja in different time zones.

Ninja has a selection of “surprises” planned for the event, including a handful of special guests who will be playing with him during the marathon stream. He’ll have his full computer setup set up in Times Square above the nearly one million revelers that show up each year to watch the all drop. This year will just have a significant “Fortnite” flavor to it.

“When I started in gaming, I never thought that something like this would be possible. NYE has always been fun for gamers because it’s a night where you have a widely accepted excuse to stay up and game, but there’s never been an event in the mainstream that’s actually built around that tradition,” said Blevins of the event.

Ninja will announce the special guests planned for his stream via his social channels through December, so if you’re looking for which members of his “squad” will be making an appearance, make sure you stay tuned.

