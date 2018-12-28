Ninja Responds to Backlash Over New Year’s Stream Ads

Popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is hosting a special New Year’s Eve countdown stream on Twitch next week, and other content creators on the platform are unhappy about how the event is being advertised.

The ads are currently appearing on streamers’ Twitch channels. While some see them as a good thing, others say it’s wrong for Twitch to promote a competitor on their channels without their permission, and the ads will draw attention away from their own New Year’s Eve events.

“Dear Twitch, get these ugly looking New Year’s Eve ad rolls off my page,” said prominent streamer Dr Disrespect on Thursday. “Don’t ever do it again either. Ever.”

“If there is offsite advertising that’s fine. If you had a NYE event planned it sucks to have Twitch force an ad promoting someone else’s channel,” tweeted streamer MadtownMaverick.

“I work hard for every viewer I get and that doesn’t even top 10 sometimes, how am I going to grow if people go watch Ninja instead my stream because of the ad? Riddle me this, Twitch,” said streamer Lance Aurion.

Ninja defended the ads in a now-deleted tweet that suggested people’s discontent stemmed from a dislike for him.

“This event is going to be broadcasted to millions of people and continue to grant exposure to Twitch, which in turn allows other streamers to gain more viewers,” he said. “What’s not to like? Or is it just because it’s me?”

Ninja’s New Year’s Eve countdown begins at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. He’ll be streaming live for 12 hours from New York City’s Times Square.