Ninja Doesn’t Stream With Women to Avoid Rumors and Marriage Issues

CREDIT: www.twitch.tv/ninja/

Twitch’s most popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins discussed his reasons for not playing with female gamers in a recent interview with Polygon.

“I don’t play with female gamers,” Blevins said outright, in an interview held at a Samsung event.

The Twitch star, who streams “Fortnite Battle Royale,” currently has over 10 million followers on his channel.

“If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever,” Blevins said.

Blevins, who is married, says he also wanted to make “100% sure” that he was not connected to other women in the online world. He says that this decision was his, and not a decision made by his wife, Jessica “JGhosty” Blevins, who is also a streamer on Twitch.

“That was not even her,” Blevins said. “She had nothing to do with it. That was me being, ‘I love our relationship,’ and, ‘No — I’m not even gonna put you through that.’”

Despite his personal reasons, the general consensus in the gaming community was surprise at Ninja saying he will only stream with male gamers. The range of response runs the gamut from outrage at the message that the biggest Twitch streamer not playing with females sends, to others respecting Blevins choice as a personal one.

“There hasn’t been a single female gamer or streamer on Twitch or anything like that who’s been upset about that,” Blevins said, regarding his choice. He then calls it a “respect thing.”

