Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on ‘YouTube Live at E3’

Popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and music producer/DJ Marshmello will appear as special guests on “YouTube Live at E3,” producer Geoff Keighley and YouTube announced Monday.

The show, now in its fourth year, will air 16 hours of live programming across two days from a custom-built studio at L.A. Live. Ninja will join Keighley as a special guest host on June 11. The 26-year-old gained notoriety earlier this year when he streamed himself playing “Fortnite” with rapper Drake. He will be presented with his Diamond Play button during the broadcast, given to YouTube creators who surpass the 10 million subscriber mark. Ninja currently has over 12 million subscribers on his channel.

Meanwhile, Marshmello will join Ninja as a special guest for a live Let’s Play and debut his new track “Tell Me.” His new album, “Joytime 2,” comes out June 22. Marshmello has over 14 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 billion views on his channel in just three years. He plans to debut his own Let’s Play series later next month.

“YouTube Live at E3” will also feature appearances from Ali-A, Angry Joe, Boogie2988, iJustine, MatPat, TypicalGamer, Vikkstar, and more. It will also air world premiere game demos, exclusive interviews with developers, and live simulcasts of major press conferences from Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft and Sony PlayStation.

“E3 is a huge moment for the video game community, and this year we’re excited to bring together game developers, content creators and fans for a two-day celebration,” said Keighley.

The show starts June 10 at 3 p.m. ET.