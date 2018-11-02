You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ninja, Logic To Stream “Fallout 76” With Rick, Morty

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and hip-hop artist Logic will be teaming up for a “Fallout 76” stream with two unexpected guests: Rick and Morty.

The crew will be taking on the latest entry in Bethesda’s long-running “Fallout” series, “Fallout 76,” marking the first time in streaming history where human and animated gamers are playing together. Conceived by esports agency Ader, the “immersive experience” will allow viewers to interact with the animated characters from the popular Adult Swim show in a live gaming environment. Ninja will be taking a break from his usual “Fortnite” streams to experience the heart of the nuclear wasteland in the multiplayer online title ahead of its official release.

“Ader has outdone themselves. We promise you’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Pete Hines, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at Bethesda.

Fallout 76” is an online prequel to the whole of the “Fallout” franchise set in West Virginia. On Reclamation Day in 21012, 25 years after the bombs fell, you emerge from Vault 76 with your fellow Vault Dwellers and work to explore and survive in post-nuclear America, all the while building structures, eliminating threats, and trying to make it solo or with a group in the irradiated expanse of what was once a bustling portrait of America.

The stream is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT and can be viewed on both Twitch and Mixer.

