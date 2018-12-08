Ninja, JGhosty Discuss ‘CS: GO’s’ Battle Royale Mode, Breaking Into Mainstream

Variety caught up with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Jessica “JGhosty” Blevins on the Game Awards red carpet earlier this week.

Ninja was at the show both as a presenter — it turns out he was a co-presenter with Muppet Pepe the King Prawn — and as a nominee for content creator of the year.

That particular award, which he went on to win later that night, was designed to recognize a streamer, influencer or media member who has made an important and positive impact on the industry in 2018. While the mainstream of “Fortnite” certainly helped fuel the expansion of mainstream coverage of video games in 2018, it’s hard to separate the game’s success in that regard with Ninja, who has essentially become the face of not just that game, but in some media circles, all gaming. His play sessions with the likes of Drake and appearances on Ellen helped to shed a sort of light on video games that would have been unheard of even five years ago.

We asked Ninja and JGhosty their thoughts on the importance of that sort of exposure for video games. We also asked what both gamers thought of the day’s surprise news from Valve, that yet another game has entered the battle royale fray: “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

You can watch the full, albeit very short, clip below.