×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ninja Plays ‘Fortnite’ With Fake Drake Who Drops Racial Slurs During Charity Stream

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: www.twitch.tv/ninja/

Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results.

Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the account “Duddus647” joined his game. Drake’s previous appearance on Ninja’s “Fortnite” stream revealed the handle “TheBoyDuddus.”

With the unplanned guest in-game, Ninja tried to contact Drake via text, noting that he wasn’t sure if Drake “meant to invite” him to the game before setting off to play together. At first, the account remained silent, which Ninja took as Drake getting set up to play with his own microphone. The pair began playing together, and it seemed nothing was out of the ordinary.

That is, until “Drake” had an outburst, repeating the N-word over and over until Ninja quickly left the match and hustled back to the game lobby.

“Fake Drake?” Ninja laughed, clearly uncomfortable. “What do you do about that, man? That’s awkward!” He noted he’d be sending Drake a message as well to let him know that his account had apparently been hacked. “I’m going to report that guy to Epic, and hopefully they can do something pretty serious about that,” he said. The account had already raised a few red flags, including its silence during most of the match as well as its high ping, which could mean the hacker was based somewhere in Europe.

Epic Games has yet to comment on the situation.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Gaming

  • Ninja Plays 'Fortnite' With Fake Drake

    Ninja Plays 'Fortnite' With Fake Drake Who Drops Racial Slurs During Charity Stream

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • Aonuma Comments Spark Rumors of 'Skyward

    Producer Aonuma Comments Spark Rumors of 'Skyward Sword' Switch Release

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Leaks Online

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Leaks Online Weeks Before Release

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • Studio in Recovery Mode After Low

    Starbreeze Studio in Recovery After Low 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Sales

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Beta Begins Rollout

    'Red Dead Online' Beta Begins Rollout on Tuesday

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • 'Alien: Blackout' Reveal Could Be Coming

    'Alien: Blackout' Reveal Could Be Coming During Game Awards

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

  • How Gaming is Helping Brain-Computer Interface

    The Neuroscience of Mind-Control Gaming

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results. Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad