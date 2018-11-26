Ninja Plays ‘Fortnite’ With Fake Drake Who Drops Racial Slurs During Charity Stream

Popular “Fortnite” streamer Ninja played the battle royale game during a charity stream on Nov. 23 with someone impersonating rapper Drake with disastrous results.

Ninja was under the impression Drake wanted to play “Fortnite” with him during the livestream to raise money for the Ellen Fund in a collaboration with “The Ellen Show” when the account “Duddus647” joined his game. Drake’s previous appearance on Ninja’s “Fortnite” stream revealed the handle “TheBoyDuddus.”

With the unplanned guest in-game, Ninja tried to contact Drake via text, noting that he wasn’t sure if Drake “meant to invite” him to the game before setting off to play together. At first, the account remained silent, which Ninja took as Drake getting set up to play with his own microphone. The pair began playing together, and it seemed nothing was out of the ordinary.

That is, until “Drake” had an outburst, repeating the N-word over and over until Ninja quickly left the match and hustled back to the game lobby.

“Fake Drake?” Ninja laughed, clearly uncomfortable. “What do you do about that, man? That’s awkward!” He noted he’d be sending Drake a message as well to let him know that his account had apparently been hacked. “I’m going to report that guy to Epic, and hopefully they can do something pretty serious about that,” he said. The account had already raised a few red flags, including its silence during most of the match as well as its high ping, which could mean the hacker was based somewhere in Europe.

Epic Games has yet to comment on the situation.