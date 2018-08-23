Nintendo To Announce New Indie Switch Titles On Aug. 28

Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. PT, it announced on Thursday. The video presentation will reveal some unannounced indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Anyone who wants to watch the showcase can tune in at https://live.nintendo.com.

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed over a dozen new indie titles coming to Switch. 11 Bit Studios is bringing four titles to the hybrid console. Survival game “This War of Mine” comes out in November and includes all of the expansions and downloadable content from the Complete Edition. Retro adventure game “Beat Cop” comes out sometime in Fall 2018, along with “Moonlighter,” an action-RPG with roguelike elements where players manage a store when they’re not out killing monsters. Finally, the roguelike “Children of Morta” launches sometime in 2019.

The sports arcade game “Windjammers” is also coming to Switch on Oct. 23. It originally launched on the Neo Geo in 1994. DotEmu, the studio responsible for the Switch port, is also working on a sequel for 2019.

The Nintendo Switch was July’s best-selling hardware platform in both dollars and units sold, according to The NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella. This is the seventh month that Switch has led in hardware dollar sales since launching in March 2017, and the first since December 2017, he said.

The Switch’s success is undoubtedly due to its growing library of third-party titles, both indie and AAA, and its exclusives. Nintendo is the top-selling full game software publisher for both July and year-to-date, Piscatella said. Not only was Square Enix’s “Octopath Traveler” the best-selling game last month, half of July’s top 10 best-sellers were Nintendo platform exclusives.