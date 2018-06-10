‘Nier: Automata’ Is Coming to Xbox One Later This Month

Nier: Automata
CREDIT: PlatinumGames / Square Enix

Nier: Automata” hits Xbox One on June 26, Square Enix announced Sunday.

The critically acclaimed action RPG was released in early 2017 on PC and PlayStation 4, and received numerous accolades and award nominations for its superb design, musical score, and narrative.

This story is developing.

This year’s E3 is being held this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event begins in earnest on Sunday, with Microsoft’s big Xbox showcase at 1 p.m. PT.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

