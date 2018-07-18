‘Pokémon Go’ Developer Niantic Acquires AR-Focused Seismic Games

“Pokémon Go” developer Niantic acquired “Marvel: Strike Force” developer Seismic Games in a bid to expand its hold on the AR gaming market. This is the company’s latest acquisition, following Matrix Mill in June, and Escher Reality in February. As far as the deal’s terms, none were disclosed at this time, but it seems Niantic is looking to

Seismic Games is best known as the team behind the mobile turn-based RPG “Marvel: Strike Force,” which lets players assemble their own custom crew of Marvel characters. Seismic also worked on the virtual reality title “Blade Runner: Revelations” for Google Daydream.

Niantic has confirmed in a statement that Seismic will continue production on its own internal projects, but will eventually transition to creating all-new AR experiences in the future, incorporating the Niantic Real World Platform.

“We recently gave a peek under the hood of the Niantic Real World Platform, and we see the addition of Seismic Games as a significant accelerant for realizing our vision of an operating system that bridges the digital and the physical worlds,” the developer expressed on its official blog.

Niantic’s Real World Platform is a bridge for third-party developers to utilize the same type of augmented reality technology seen in games like “Pokémon Go” as well as “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.” The developer hasn’t yet commented on what projects will be in the works going forward as it incorporates outfits such as Seismic Games, but we should hear additional details on that going forward.