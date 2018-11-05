NFL Gear Coming to ‘Fortnite’

The National Football League and Epic Games are partnering up to bring NFL team outfits to “Fortnite,” according to a press release.

“Fortnite” players will be able to purchase and customize up to eight in-game outfits in the Battle Royale Item Shop starting on Friday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. PT.

With the purchase of an outfit, players can choose a uniform modeled after any of the 32 NFL League Teams. The outfits are available as both male and female figures, and once a user purchases anoutfit, they can customize the number on the jersey, between 1 and 99.

This is the first time Epic Games partnered on in-game outfits with another company, and Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the new NFL team outfits and what it will mean for NFL fans who play “Fortnite.”

“We have so many football fans at Epic and we know a lot of the game’s fans share that same enthusiasm,” said Rein. “Allowing our players to represent their favorite teams in the game was too cool of an opportunity for us to pass up, and we couldn’t be happier with how they turned out!”

Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer at the NFL, commented on the new partnership and opportunity.

“We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game,” Rolapp said. “This partnership represents a great opportunity for millions of NFL fans who are Fortnite players to express their fandom inside the game while at the same time exposing our brand to countless others.”