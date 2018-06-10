Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Says Next Xbox in Development

A new Xbox console is in development, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer announced Sunday.

“In this significant moment, we are constantly challenging ourselves: where can we take gaming next?” Spencer said during the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. “The same team that delivered unprecedented performance with Xbox One X is deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles, where we will once again deliver on our committment to set the benchmark for console gaming.”

Notably, he used the plural form: consoles. Half a decade ago, that might have been dismissed as Spencer misspeaking. But the Xbox One family of consoles has already had three separate hardware releases this generation alone, beginning in 2013, and new advances in cloud computing and VR have opened even more doors within the realm of possibility.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.