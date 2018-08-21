‘The Daily Show’ Writers To Host 8th Annual New York Game Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday.

The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET at the SVA Theater in New York City.

This year, one unnamed yet “very high profile” woman in the gaming industry will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, the NYVGCC said. Other highlights include the fourth annual best games journalism award, plus two teens will be named junior critics and receive paid internships from the DreamYard Prep School.

“The DreamYard is a bright light in the poorest congressional district in the United States. It was the perfect place to begin our mentoring and scholarship work for under-served communities,” said New York Game Awards founder Harold Goldberg. “The students are thoughtful and whip smart. And we’ve had top game executives like Sony’s Shawn Layden to speak about pathways into the world of games.”

Information on celebrity guests, presenters, musical acts, and more are coming soon, the NYVGCC said.

Early bird tickets are available for a suggested donation of $17. The price increases to $22 in October. A ticket also includes access to the after party reception. All donation proceeds benefit the NYVGCC scholarship fund, teen internships, and honoraria for writing and editing NYGameCritics.com.

People who can’t be in New York and want to watch the festivities can catch the livestream exclusively on Twitch.