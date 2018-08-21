‘The Daily Show’ Writers To Host 8th Annual New York Game Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday.

The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET at the SVA Theater in New York City.

This year, one unnamed yet “very high profile” woman in the gaming industry will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, the NYVGCC said. Other highlights include the fourth annual best games journalism award, plus two teens will be named junior critics and receive paid internships from the DreamYard Prep School.

“The DreamYard is a bright light in the poorest congressional district in the United States. It was the perfect place to begin our mentoring and scholarship work for under-served communities,” said New York Game Awards founder Harold Goldberg. “The students are thoughtful and whip smart. And we’ve had top game executives like Sony’s Shawn Layden to speak about pathways into the world of games.”

Information on celebrity guests, presenters, musical acts, and more are coming soon, the NYVGCC said.

Early bird tickets are available for a suggested donation of $17. The price increases to $22 in October. A ticket also includes access to the after party reception. All donation proceeds benefit the NYVGCC scholarship fund, teen internships, and honoraria for writing and editing NYGameCritics.com.

People who can’t be in New York and want to watch the festivities can catch the livestream exclusively on Twitch.

Popular on Variety

  •

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • 'The Daily Show' Writers To Host

    'The Daily Show' Writers To Host 8th Annual New York Game Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • Crytek Reveals 'Hunt: Showdown' is Coming

    Crytek Reveals 'Hunt: Showdown' is Coming to Xbox Game Preview

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • Zynga Partners With Disney For New

    Zynga Partners With Disney For New 'Star Wars' Games

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is

    Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting

    Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting Scripts Leak Online

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings

    Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings Episodic Racing to Consoles

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

  • 'The Sinking City' Is Still Pretty

    Explore Lovecraftian World of 'The Sinking City' in New Trailer

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” writers Devin Delliquanti and Daniel Radosh are hosting this year’s New York Game Awards, the New York Videogame Critics Circle announced on Wednesday. The show celebrates the best games of the year and their developers, along with the Critics Circle’s non-profit work in under-served communities. It takes place Jan. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad