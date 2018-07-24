Microsoft’s New Xbox Streaming Device Reportedly Runs on Scarlett Cloud Platform

Rumors are swirling about Microsoft’s next generation of Xbox consoles, and a new report features additional details about what a streaming-focused release from the company may be capable of. If new information released regarding Microsoft’s smaller, cloud-based platform is true, it could end up changing the way we experience new console launches significantly.

According to tech publication Thurrott, Microsoft will still be building a traditional console in the vein of what consumers would naturally expect from the “Xbox brand,” but the other smaller device will likely be taking on the role of “streaming box” designed to work with Microsoft’s new cloud platform service named Scarlett Cloud.

The platform is meant to offer a game streaming service in lieu of utilizing traditional game media. The console would utilize this service in addition to a limited amount of local computing power to handle collision detection, image processing, and other aspects to take on some of the heavy lifting from the streaming service. While featuring a small amount of computing power capable of handling these tasks will raise the streaming box’s price, it’ll still be a lot cheaper than standard consoles leading the charge with every new generation.

With this tech running locally, a “slice” of the game could run in one location while using Scarlett Cloud to put it all together to make for a more dependable platform that could make streaming available across the globe. Obviously, that would mean less latency as well.

Additionally, all Scarlett games would run on any Scarlett-enabled devices, with no preferential treatment of one to the other, or frustrating developments where only one system is able to play certain games. All games would be ready to go on either device, which would be good news for those forced to choose between the two.

Previously, during E3 2018, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer announced that a new Xbox console was currently in development. Speaking to Variety, Spencer discussed his views on the future of the Xbox and consoles in general. He still sees “consoles” as devices that can be played on screens with “high-fidelity experiences” and “highly immersive.”

“When people hear Xbox they think about a console plugged into a TV,” Spencer added. “More and more I want to think about how I get access to what I want everywhere, but the center of the experience we have on the console is something we are committed to.”