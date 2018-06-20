GameStop Names Dawn Henry New Vice President of ThinkGeek

Retail industry veteran Dawn Henry is joining GameStop has vice president of its ThinkGeek division, the company announced on Wednesday.

ThinkGeek is a retail brand that caters to pop culture enthusiasts. As vice president, Henry will work to accelerate the division’s growth, GameStop said. She will report to senior vice president Janet Bareis, who is responsible for developing and supporting the company’s overall strategy and merchandising operations within its growing collectibles business.

Henry has many years of experience in retail and merchandising. Before joining ThinkGeek, she spent eight years at Walmart Stores in a variety of senior buyer roles. Before that, she spent 10 years working for companies like Olin Winchester, Georgia Pacific, and Lucent Technologies.

“Adding a seasoned toy and licensed retail merchant such as Dawn to our team demonstrates our continued commitment to further accelerate growth of our global collectibles business,” said Bareis in a press release. “Having worked with Dawn while I was at Walmart, I know firsthand how fortunate we are to have such an accomplished and innovative merchant leading our ThinkGeek division.”

This latest move is part of an ongoing effort by GameStop to expand its team of retail merchants. The company also recently added Kris Ventura as vice president of collectibles merchandising. Ventura has more than 28 years of experience in retail merchandising at companies like Michaels Stores, The Bombay Company, and Bloomingdale’s Department Stores.

GameStop is currently considering a potential buyout, it confirmed on Tuesday. Although it’s the largest physical video game retailer in the U.S., it’s struggled in recent years with the growing popularity of digital games and streaming, and with the competition of online retailers like Amazon. The company reported a net loss of $105.9 million for the 2017 fiscal year.