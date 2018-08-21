You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream.

The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible.

Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue apart from the main story of the game. Players who can maneuver their way to a win against others get the claim to fame of a top score and in-game rewards.

The first look at “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” gameplay was back during E3 2018, which showed Ori navigating lush environments and intricate puzzles.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps” is coming to Xbox One and PC sometime in 2019. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out 2015’s “Ori and the Blind Forest” to prepare for the sequel.

The new gameplay mode was the only thing revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” so far at Gamescom, a five day event held in Cologne, Germany. Microsoft held its special episode of Inside Xbox for Gamescom, in which it showed off new gameplay previews, trailers, and developer interviews for the most highly-anticipated titles coming up.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • Everything Wants to Kill Lara in

    Everything Wants to Kill Lara in 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • Villains Will Take Over the World

    Villains Take Over the World in 'LEGO DC Super-Villains'

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team

    'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team Adventure Multiplayer Mode

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute

    THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute Microsoft Games on Steam, Disc

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The

    Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The Dark Pictures' Games Per Year

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

  • The Division 2

    'The Division 2' Launches Mar. 15; Pre-Orders Available Now

    A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream. The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible. Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad