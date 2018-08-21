New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’

A new gameplay mode was revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” during the Inside Xbox Gamescom stream.

The new Spirit Trials Mode will likely interest speed runners, as it’s all about racing to clear a level in the shortest amount of time possible.

Spirit Trials are optional challenges for players to pursue apart from the main story of the game. Players who can maneuver their way to a win against others get the claim to fame of a top score and in-game rewards.

The first look at “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” gameplay was back during E3 2018, which showed Ori navigating lush environments and intricate puzzles.

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps” is coming to Xbox One and PC sometime in 2019. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out 2015’s “Ori and the Blind Forest” to prepare for the sequel.

The new gameplay mode was the only thing revealed for “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” so far at Gamescom, a five day event held in Cologne, Germany. Microsoft held its special episode of Inside Xbox for Gamescom, in which it showed off new gameplay previews, trailers, and developer interviews for the most highly-anticipated titles coming up.