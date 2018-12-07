New Simogo Game ‘Sayonara Wild Hearts’ Revealed at The Game Awards

A new game from Simogo titled ‘Sayonara Wild Hearts’ was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening.

Simogo is the developer behind “Device 6,” the unique mobile puzzler.

