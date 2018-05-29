GameStop’s Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2

The Legend of Zelda” fans can soon get their hands on a lovely Hylian Shield version of the New Nintendo 2DS XL. It’s coming exclusively to GameStop stores on July 2 for $159.99.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is a streamlined version of the New Nintendo 3DS XL released in 2015. It has most of the features of its larger brother, including its clamshell model, faster processor, and amiibo support, but it comes without the 3DS’ autostereoscopic display. It comes pre-loaded with “The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds” and can play the entire library of Nintendo 3DS games in 2D, along with the Nintendo DS’ back catalog.

During a recent financial results briefing, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said the 3DS family of systems has sold a cumulative 72 million units globally. But the company seemed uncertain about its fate back in February. At the time, Kimishima said he hoped consumers would embrace the system together with the Nintendo Switch, “but as for what transpires in the future, that is uncharted territory.”

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that can be played on a big screen or in handheld mode. It sold nearly 18 million units in the last fiscal year, and Nintendo thinks it can move 20 million more in the coming year. It’s more powerful than the 3DS family of systems, but 3DS’ price point is undoubtedly more attractive to cash-strapped gamers or families with small children. A good indication of Nintendo’s continuing support will come during E3 next month, when it reveals what projects it’s working on for all of its consoles.

