New ‘Lego DC Super-Villains’ Trailer Shows How You Can Customize Your Bad Guy

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie.

Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of the DC universe where villains have disguised themselves as wannabe superheroes called the “Justice Syndicate.” It will be up to a rookie villain (the player) and members of the Injustice League to uncover the group’s true intentions and foil them.

Although the game features Lego versions of iconic DC villains like the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor, the player character is the focus of the story. The trailer sets up the story premise (with some helpful voiceover from Harley Quinn) and offers a glimpse at some of the character customization options. Players can modify their avatars with a number of attachments, including a lizard tail, butterfly wings, and even a pickle suit. There are also plenty of color options. Of course, a super villain needs superpowers, and the player can choose those as well.

People attending SDCC can check out the character creator themselves this weekend, where a hands-on demo will be playable at the Lego booth, DC Comics booth, and Warner Bros. booth during normal show hours.

Additionally, members of the “Lego DC Super-Villains” team, along with voice actors Kevin Conroy (Batman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), and Fred Tatasciore (Solomon Grundy, Clayface, Black Adam, Killer Croc) will give SDCC attendees an inside look at the game on Friday, July 20 at 2:15 p.m. in Room 6A.

“Lego DC Super-Villains” comes out on Oct. 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • 'Spyro' Composer Returns With New Main

    The Police's Copeland Composes New 'Spyro' Main Theme

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • Nintendo Invades San-Diego Comic-Con With 'Super

    Nintendo Invades San-Diego Comic-Con With 'Super Smash,' 'Tennis,' More

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    New 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Trailer Hits, Mystery Edition Unveiled

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • 'Spider-Man' PS4 Pro Bundle Unveiled, Voice

    'Spider-Man' PS4 Pro Bundle Unveiled, Voice Actors Announced

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • New 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Trailer Shows

    New 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Trailer Shows How You Can Customize Your Bad Guy

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • 'Marvel Powers United VR' Launch Trailer,

    'Marvel Powers United VR' Launch Trailer, Bundle Revealed

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

  • Tencent Wins Lawsuit Over 'League of

    Tencent Wins Lawsuit Over 'League of Legends' Copycat

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for “Lego DC Super-Villains” during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and it showcases some of the various ways players can customize their personal baddie. “Lego DC Super-Villains” Is the first Lego game to put comic book bad guys front and center. It’s set in a version of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad