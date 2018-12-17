×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Drops 3 1/2 Minutes of Gameplay, Cut Scenes (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer went live Monday morning, a day earlier than expected, delivering more than three and a half minutes of cut-scenes, gameplay and faux music video to fans of the Disney-meets-Square mash-up game.

The final battle trailer was set for a Tuesday release, but game director Tetsuya Nomura took to Twitter Monday morning to say that the schedule was moved up for its release.

The new trailer comes as the developers behind the game are dealing with a slew of leaks videos that hit for the game over the weekend. In an open letter posted through the game’s official Twitter account on Dec. 15, Nomura asked fans not to share the videos or watch them because they could spoil major elements of the game, which is set for a Jan. 29 release.

In our write-up of time with the game in May, Variety said that “Kingdome Hearts III” delivered lush, Pixar-quality graphics. In an interview with Variety, Nomura talked about all of the work that went into including Pixar levels in the game.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Writers Guild strike

    Video Game Industry Unionization: How it Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

  • Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First

    Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

    Publisher Wargaming and developer Mad Head Games just released an official gameplay trailer for “Pagan Online,” an action role-playing game coming to PC in 2019. “Pagan Online” features a colorful and cartoonish art style similar to Runic Games’ now-defunct series “Torchlight.” But, that might be where the similarity ends. Where other action-RPGs have you focus [...]

  • 'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3

    'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3 1/2 Minutes of Gameplay, Cut Scenes (Watch)

    The new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer went live Monday morning, a day earlier than expected, delivering more than three and a half minutes of cut-scenes, gameplay and faux music video to fans of the Disney-meets-Square mash-up game. The final battle trailer was set for a Tuesday release, but game director Tetsuya Nomura took to Twitter [...]

  • 'Evil Ryu' Kage Hits 'Street Fighter

    'Evil Ryu' Kage Hits 'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' Monday

    “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” got a new character Monday: Kage, the embodiment of Ryu’s internal battle with his own dark side. The character will cost PlayStation 4 and Steam players $6. The character was announced by executive producer Yoshinori Ono as the weekend’s Capcom Cup closed out the game’s season and prepared to launch [...]

  • Colin Kroll Dead Vine Obit

    HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Dies at 34

    Colin Kroll, co-founder of the Vine video app and the HQ Trivia game, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment early Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, Variety has confirmed. He was 34. New York Police Department officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, to a call by a woman concerned about Kroll’s well-being. [...]

  • Kanye West Is Looking For ‘Metal

    Kanye West Is Looking For ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Creator Hideo Kojima in NY

    American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday in an attempt to reach out to creator of “Metal Gear Solid” Hideo Kojima, and seemingly set up a meeting while both are in New York. “Heard Hideo Kojima is in NY We need to meet Does anyone know where he is or [...]

  • ‘Pokemon Go’ Publisher Seeks $3.9 Billion

    ‘Pokemon Go’ Publisher Seeks $3.9 Billion Valuation, $200 Million in Funding

    Niantic Inc., the publisher behind “Pokémon Go,” is working to raise a new round of capital investment which would increase the valuation of the company to $3.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. The publisher is seeking out $200 million in an upcoming round of funding that is expected to be led by the venture [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad