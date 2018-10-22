You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Intellivision Console Aims to Bring Family Video Games Back in 2020

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday.

Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus.

“We are creating a console that parents want to buy, not that they were asked to buy,” Tallarico said. “Most every game being made for the home consoles these days is created with only the hardcore gamer in mind. We see a world where everyone is interested in playing at home and with friends, but this isn’t currently possible because the barrier to entry is nearly impossible for a non-gamer due to the complexity of the controllers, intricacy of gameplay, expense of the hardware and software and steep learning curve with an unbalanced fun factor for the beginner. Our goal was to create a console that both gamers and non-gamers are able to have fun with and play together. The Intellivision Amico is our answer to this gaping hole we see within the current video game industry.”

Related

All of the games released for the Intellivision Amico will be rated E for Everyone. Intellivision Entertainment will be the fourth video game console company (alongside Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony) to join the Entertainment Software Association. Games will be priced quite reasonably at $2.99 to $7.99 apiece, with no downloadable content.

Retro classics coming back with their own new versions for the Intellivision Amico include Intellivision Classics like “Utopia,” Shark! Shark!” and “SNAFU.” Atari Classics include “Pong” and “Asteroids” and Imagic reimaginings will include “Dracula” and “Demon Attack.”

In addition, 20 brand new, exclusive titles are planned for launch, but not yet announced.

The Amico will retail for $149 to $179 USD. The console comes with 2 completely wireless controllers with color touchscreens and onboard charging. An app will also allow up to 8 players to join in via using their mobile devices as controllers

The Intellivision Amico is currently slated for release for a very aesthetically pleasing date of “1010 2020″— meaning Oct. 10, 2020.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Plans to Raise $2 Billion in New Debt to Fund Content Spending

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • Intellivision Amico Bringing Family Games Back

    New Intellivision Console Aims to Bring Family Video Games Back in 2020

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • Google's Home Hub Is The Smartest

    Google Home Hub Review: An Excellent Photo Frame With a Solid Smart Display Built-In

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • JAMES FARRELL

    Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • Super Deluxe

    Turner Shuts Down Super Deluxe, Citing Duplication With Other WarnerMedia Units

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • NBA Finals Game 1 ratings Warriors

    Oculus to Stream NBA Games for Free in VR, Starting With Sunday's Warriors vs. Nuggets

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Extends Sprint Pact to Drive Live TV Subscriptions

    The newly announced Intellivision Amico will bring retro classics and some to-be-announced titles to homes in 2020, Intellivision Entertainment announced Monday. Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico delivered the keynote address at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, where he commented on the goals behind the new system to bring family gaming back into focus. “We are creating […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad