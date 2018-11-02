You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Orphea Is ‘Heroes of the Storm’s’ Latest Character

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the latest character coming to its multiplayer online battle arena game “Heroes of the Storm” during the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony on Friday.

Orphea is the Heir of the Raven Court and daughter of the Raven Lord, one of “Heroes” villains, and she utilizes dark magic for her attacks and abilities. Unlike most of the game’s characters, she was born in the Nexus, the realm that serves as the MOBA’s battleground.

She’ll be available in the first major patch after BlizzCon 2018, which runs from Nov. 2-3, Blizzard said. Show attendees and virtual ticket holders will gain access to her for free once she goes live in-game. Attendees and ticket holders are also getting a set of exclusive Nexus Razorgrin-themed items.

