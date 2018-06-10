E3 Trailer: Playground Games Is Making ‘Forza Horizon 4’

“Forza Horizon 4” made its world premiere at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing.

The game will be included with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch on Oct. 2, 2018.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

