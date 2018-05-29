Bethesda Teases ‘Fallout’ News With Hours Long Livestream

Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“

Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live Twitch stream featuring a static Pip-Boy bobblehead, blue and yellow balloons, and a hand puppet to build anticipation while their audience grew to upwards of 148,000 viewers. The stream remains live, with its viewership holding around 145,000, as of the publication of this story.

Possible news of for a new “Fallout” comes almost three years after the announcement of “Fallout 4” at E3 2015. The game was released on Nov. 10, 2015, just months after being unveiled. “Fallout 4” sold 12 million units at launch, surpassing 2011’s “Skyrim” as the fastest-selling title in Bethesda history. Several major expansions were subsequently made available as individual DLC purchases and as part of a substantial “season pass.”

In January 2012, Bethesda gained the rights to an abandoned “Fallout Online” MMO project in an out-of-court settlement, but no further developments about the IP have been made public.

This year’s E3 will take place from June 12 to June 14, while Bethesda’s showcase is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT on June 10.