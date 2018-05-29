Bethesda Teases ‘Fallout’ News With Hours Long Livestream

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.

Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live Twitch stream featuring a static Pip-Boy bobblehead, blue and yellow balloons, and a hand puppet to build anticipation while their audience grew to upwards of 148,000 viewers. The stream remains live, with its viewership holding around 145,000, as of the publication of this story.

Possible news of for a new “Fallout” comes almost three years after the announcement of “Fallout 4” at E3 2015. The game was released on Nov. 10, 2015, just months after being unveiled. “Fallout 4” sold 12 million units at launch, surpassing 2011’s “Skyrim” as the fastest-selling title in Bethesda history. Several major expansions were subsequently made available as individual DLC purchases and as part of a substantial “season pass.”

In January 2012, Bethesda gained the rights to an abandoned “Fallout Online” MMO project in an out-of-court settlement, but no further developments about the IP have been made public.

This year’s E3 will take place from June 12 to June 14, while Bethesda’s showcase is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT on June 10.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • 'Active Shooter:' A Guide to the

    What is 'Active Shooter'? A Guide to the Video Game Industry's Latest Controversy

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • Bethesda Teases 'Fallout 76' Ahead of

    'Fallout 76' Teased Ahead of E3

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • 'Jurassic World Alive' Mixes 'Pokemon Go'

    Watch 'Jurassic World Alive' Trailer For 'Pokemon Go' Take On 'Jurassic World' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

  • High School Esports Adds ‘Fortnite’ League

    High School Esports League Adds Free Agent System, ‘Fortnite’ Summer League

    Update: After nearly a day of livestreaming general goofiness, Bethesda Wednesday morning unveiled a teaser for a new Fallout game: “Fallout 76.“ Bethesda Game Studios tweeted an image of the series’s iconic test-pattern startup screen at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #PleaseStandBy. The developer’s publisher, Bethesda, then took to a live […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad