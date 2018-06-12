New ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer Teases Old-School Villains Electro, Scorpion, More

Insomniac debuted a new story trailer for its eagerly awaited “Spider-Man” game at PlayStation’s E3 presser Monday night. The footage showed long-time “Spider-Man” villains Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, and the Vulture breaking all the inmates out of the Raft, the Avengers’ off-shore underwater prison.

Sony held its PlayStation E3 conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

