New DLC Coming for ‘South Park: The Fractured but Whole’

“South Park: The Fractured but Whole” has a new expansion titled Bring the Crunch coming July 31, according to Ubisoft.

Bring the Crunch has a new story campaign and superhero class for players to enjoy.

“In Bring the Crunch, your newest buddy, Mint-Berry Crunch, aka Bradley Biggle, aka Gok-zarah, has just arrived from his home planet of Kokujon with the tremendous power of mint and berries,” the news post from Ubisoft states. “Meanwhile, an idyllic summer at Lake Tardicaca turns into a nightmare when the camp counselors go missing. With the fate of summer camp in jeopardy, Fastpass sends out a Coonstagram distress signal. Team up with FastPass, Doctor Timothy, Professor Chaos and the newest member of the Coon & Friends, Mintberry Crunch, to save summer camp.”

A new class called “Final Girl” is also coming to the RPG, which developer Ubisoft says will bring “new combat tactics and traps to take down spooky enemies.” After players save Lake Tardicaca, they can take their new buddy along with them on more adventures— and they get to keep the new powers, too.

The Bring the Crunch DLC is available for download for $11.99 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

“South Park: The Fractured but Whole” is a sequel to 2014’s “South Park: The Stick of Truth.” The RPG has received mostly positive reviews since its release in 2017, and even got a Nintendo Switch release earlier this year. A port of “South Park: The Stick of Truth” is coming to the Switch by September 2018 according to a fiscal report from Ubisoft.