New Character Renders Reveal Alternate Outfits for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

CREDIT: Nintendo

New renders suggesting alternate outfits and updated character designs for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” were revealed by Source Gaming on Tuesday.

Ridley from “Metroid” has an alternate design, Meta Ridley, for fans to get excited about. The upcoming Nintendo Switch version of “Super Smash Bros.” will be the first time Ridley joins the roster of fighters. Inkling from “Splatoon” is also new tothe party, and also has a new render of the male version.

The Pokemon trainer now has a female version, and, speaking of Pokemon, Pikachu has an adorable Pikachu Libre render to enjoy.

Classic character Mario has multiple new costumes to choose from, including a Builder Mario and a Wedding Outfit Mario.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yoshi’s new render, when compared to an original image of the character, appears to have some added texture, resembling the character design from the upcoming “Yoshi’s Crafted World.”

Similar to the also anticipated “Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” remake (planned for 2019 on 3DS) which has everything in game made out of yarn, Yoshi’s adventure features a world where everything is made of craft materials. “Yoshi’s Crafted World” only has a slightly more specific release window of spring of 2019.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7, 2018.

