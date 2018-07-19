New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Trailer Hits, Mystery Edition Unveiled

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a special edition of the game that includes a collectible mystery box inspired by the in-game zombie mode, which lights up and makes sounds.

The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” Mystery Box Edition includes a copy of the physical game in a steelbook, zombies heroes pins, a 1,000-piece puzzle, the first issue of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies” Dark Horse comic, three collectible lithographs from the game’s three zombie modes, a popsocket, a set of collectible patches inspired by the ten in-game specialist icons, the Black Ops Pass, the mystery box and “additional bonus content.”

During Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Activision also debuted the intro cutscene for “Blood of the Dead,” the third zombies experience in the game.
“Blood of the Dead” is a reimagined zombies experience that takes the classic zombies heroes — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo, and Nikolai – on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the Alcatraz Penitentiary.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches with three zombies modes, the game’s multiplayer as well as a battle royale mode.

You can check out the new trailer below.

