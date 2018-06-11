New ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Details Drop

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” narrative director Mel MacCoubrey just dropped a ton of new info in an interview with UNILAD Gaming.

“Odyssey” is set in 431 BC during the Peloponnesian War between the Delian League led by Athens and the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. There are two playable characters — Kassandra and Alexios. They are both Spartans. After a tragedy rips the family apart, the game jumps ahead 17 years later to the island of Kefalonia, where the pair are now working as mercenaries. Both characters share the same story, MacCoubrey said.

Of course, “Assassin’s Creed’s” present day storyline is important to the series, and it will continue in “Odyssey.” Former Abstergo Industries employee Layla Hassan returns in this game, and she’s searching for First Civilization artifacts and knowledge.

There’s a naval system in the game and MacCoubrey said it’s a seamless experience. The player can upgrade their ship and recruit sailors. Nearly anyone in the world can be recruited and they’ll provide buffs to the ship, like increased heath or damage. Ships come with their own abilities and they can be rammed into other ships, cleaving them in two. “It’s insane and it’s really fun,” MacCoubrey said.

Related E3 2018: Watch Ubisoft’s Press Conference Here E3 Trailer: Square Enix Reveals New Game 'The Quiet Man'

Combat takes the foundation “Origins” built and goes a step further. Kassandra and Alexios can equip gear that’s customizable and upgradable. There’s also an ability system connected to the spear they wield, with skills covering stealth, ranged combat, and melee combat. Obviously, specializing in one of these areas will change how you approach a fight.

MacCoubrey said while historical events will play out how they’re supposed to, other choices in the game made via the interactive dialogue system could impact self-contained side stories.

“Greece is an inspiring time for us,” she added. “It’s a time of war and peace. There is this underlying contrast of order and free will. And all of this really inspired us to take a bite into Ancient Greek culture and explore it that way.”

In order to get the feel of the game right, Ubisoft has apparently been working with historians and the team even went on a trip to Greece. “It was very important for us to make sure that we were getting as much historical accuracy as we could and then have that link to the legends [of Ancient Greece], because the legends are very relevant to the way the Greek culture was shaped.”

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” comes out October 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.