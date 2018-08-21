Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ TV Series Casting Scripts Leak Online

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show.

One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often complicated, relationship. The second scene is between Yennefer and the king.

In Hollywood parlance, “casting sides” are lines of dialogue actors learn before an audition. “The Witcher” sides are not real scenes or storylines from the show, executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said on Twitter recently.

“Don’t worry,” she said. “All is okay in ‘The Witcher’ world.”

When a fan expressed some displeasure with the dialogue, Hissrich defended it by saying the sides are written to evoke specific emotional reactions from actors. “Ego, jealousy, confidence, pain, pleasure. We need to see the full spectrum. We lean AWAY from actual scenarios, so as not to spoil. Trust me,” she said.

“It’s fascinating to watch the PASSIONATE debate about Geralt’s and Yen’s thoughts/emotions/intentions on the casting sides,” she said. “Everything from ‘this reads like canon’ to ‘Geralt would NEVER say that word.’ I only hope ‘Witcher’ fans are as invested in the, you know, actual series.”

Season 1 of “The Witcher” won’t debut on Netflix until possibly 2020. It’s being shot in Eastern Europe. There are eight episodes, each running about an hour “give or take,” Hissrich said back in April.

Variety broke the news that Hissrich was signing on as executive producer and showrunner in December. She previously wrote and co-executive produced Marvel superhero dramas “The Defenders” and “Daredevil” for Netflix, along with Starz’s “Power.” She is represented by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is

    Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting

    Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting Scripts Leak Online

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings

    Amazon's 'The Grand Tour Game' Brings Episodic Racing to Consoles

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • 'The Sinking City' Is Still Pretty

    Explore Lovecraftian World of 'The Sinking City' in New Trailer

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • "DayZ" Comes to Xbox Game Preview

    'DayZ' Comes to Xbox Game Preview in Late August

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo

    Tencent's 'Arena of Valor' Hits Nintendo Switch in September

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

    Two casting sides for Netflix’s “The Witcher” TV series have leaked onto Reddit. They both involve the character Yennefer, but it’s likely neither scene will make it into the show. One scene depicts Geralt and Yennefer preparing for a ball and it seems to do a good job of capturing their sometimes playful, but often […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad