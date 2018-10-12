‘NBA 2K19’ MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Begins This Weekend

The “NBA 2K19” MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament is about to kick off on Oct. 13, featuring the game’s new MyTEAM Unlimited Mode.

This new mode allows for 5-on-5 NBA-style gameplay, allowing players to choose from any 13 cards they currently have in their collection. Out of the entrants who participate, 32 contestants, 16 apiece from both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 player pools, will be selected from qualified players out of a series of weekly events. Those players will then advance to an elimination tournament that’s scheduled for Feb. 2, 2019.

The winners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 tournaments will be named console champions, and will then compete in the Championship Finals, all played on Xbox One for a best out of 3 series of games. Players will be able to watch it all go down via livestream on the official 2K Games’ social channels such as Twitch.

The tournament is open to all players, 18 and older, and legal residents of the United States as well as a selection of other countries, a list of which can be found in the official rules. The Championship Finals winner will take home the $250,000 cash prize, and both finalists will get a special trip to NBA All-Star Weekend, with tickets to every event during the weekend. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot for players, and it’s open to a wide berth of those who might be interested.