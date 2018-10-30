You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘NBA 2K19’ on New iPad Pro is Bringing ‘Console Realism to iOS’

CREDIT: 2K Games

NBA 2K19” will reach new heights on the newly revealed iPad Pro, Greg Thomas, executive VP at 2K revealed on Monday during the Apple Special Event.

Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro on Monday before Thomas revealed just how impressive the mobile gaming experience, and “NBA 2K19” in particular, will be on the new tablet.

“Each year, fans have been delighted to be able to experience the NBA on their consoles,” Thomas said. “And now with this incredible new iPad, 2K and Visual Concepts have brought this same console realism to iOS.”

Thomas then emphasized that the demonstration shown has never been possible on a mobile device in the past.

2K Games showed off its ability to recreate the Barclays Center exactly, as well as the incredible detail of the court, including individually rendered fans in the sidelines.

The real detail, though, is in the recreation of every NBA player, even down to their tattoos and smaller details like the pinholes in their jerseys. Thomas explains that high-end shaders allow the details on the players to pop, from the detail of their hair to the beads of sweat on their skin, while showing the render of NBA player D’Angelo Russell.

“Using seamless motion magic and inverse kinematics, we’re able to create an unlimited number of animations all at 60 frames per second,” Thomas explained during the gameplay demonstration.

Thomas noted further that “NBA 2K19” for iOS will render “nearly 6 million pixels at full retina resolution with no upscaling” and also has added visual post-effects, including anti-aliasing, depths of field, and HDR Bloom.

The new iPad Pro, available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, ship Nov. 7 for $799 and $999, respectively.

