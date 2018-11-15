×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Take A Peek At The ‘Narcos’ Video Game Coming in Q3 2019

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with either the Medellin Cartel or the DEA in a story narrated by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. Curve Digital is collaborating with Gaumont and developer Kuju on the project. It’s expected to launch on PC and consoles in Q3 2019.

“‘Narcos: Rise of the Cartels’ is a hugely exciting prospect for us,” said Curve Digital marketing director Rosemary Buahin. “We love the show and have ensured that our game stays true to the source material, from the locations, to the characters, the clothes, the iconic music and more. We think that the action-packed, turn-based strategy gameplay lends itself perfectly to the world of ‘Narcos.’”

“Working with the ‘Narcos’ licence has been an incredible experience so far for the team at Kuju,” said Kuju studio head Matt White. “As creators, having such an evocative and multi-layered world to play around in gives us the ability to tell incredible stories and create awesome gameplay opportunities. We are incredibly proud of ‘Narcos: Rise of the Cartels’ and hope that it will resonate with fans of the series and of the turn-based tactical genre.”

“Narcos” is currently available in over 130 countries via Netflix. Its third season premiered as the most in-demand digital original in the U.S. and one of the top five worldwide, according to Parrot Analytics. A fourth season, “Narcos: Mexico,” debuts on Friday, Nov. 16 and explores the origins of the modern drug war during the 1980s. “Star Wars: Rogue One” actor Diego Luna and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actor Michael Peña join the cast as drug trafficker Félix Gallardo and DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, respectively.

Related

Curve Digital is perhaps best known for its platform-puzzle game “Human: Fall Flat,” which has accrued over three million global sales since 2016.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • 'Homecoming,' 'Camping,' Pose' Players Share Secrets

    'Homecoming,' 'Camping,' Pose' Players Share Secrets of Casting

    U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer. “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with […]

  • Patricia Arquette speaks at the "Escape

    Patricia Arquette Lauds Pay Parity Progress, But Says More Work Needs to Be Done

    U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer. “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with […]

  • Take A Peek At The 'Narcos'

    Take A Peek At The 'Narcos' Video Game Coming in Q3 2019

    U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer. “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with […]

  • Andrew Goldberg Donald Glover Aline Brosh

    How TV Producers Think Outside the Box to Find New, Inclusive Writing Talent

    U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer. “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with […]

  • frances McDormand Oscars Speech

    How Hollywood Studios Are Rising to Meet Interest in Inclusion Riders

    U.K. publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit Netflix crime series “Narcos” into a video game, and fans can get a sneak peek in an all-new teaser trailer. “Narcos: Rise of the Cartels” is a tactical turn-based action adventure game that follows the events of the show’s first season. Players will choose to side with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad