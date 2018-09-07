Nantworks Invests in Daybreak Game Company for Mobile Game Venture

Holding company NantWorks announced its strategic investment in Daybreak Game Company, and the resulting new venture in which the company will bring popular Daybreak games to mobile platforms, according to a press release from Thursday.

The aforementioned venture, NantG Mobile, LLC, will publish mobile versions of “EverQuest,” the long-running MMORPG, as well as Daybreak’s battle royale game “H1Z1.”

In addition, NantWorks CEO Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong will join Daybreak Game Company as a member of its board of directors.

Daybreak is privately-owned by Jason Epstein, who commented on the benefit of the strategic investment and resulting NantG Mobile division.

“Daybreak Games is pleased to have NantWorks as our investment partner to support and accelerate the growth of our company,” Epstein stated in a press release. “Working with NantWorks, NantStudio and Dr. Soon-Shiong will allow us to maintain our cutting-edge development in the video game industry and to benefit from Nant’s technological expertise and reach as a resource.”

Dr. Soon-Shiong, also an executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, expressed his enthusiasm for the new possibilities.

“I am delighted that our software capabilities at NantWorks, together with the creative expertise and infrastructure at NantStudio – which includes our low latency fiber network, will help accelerate the development of the platform at Daybreak, a company with history dating back to its origins as Sony Online Entertainment,” Dr. Soon-Shiong stated. “Their achievements in the development of gaming technology have contributed greatly to this emerging field of virtual sports and we view this medium as an important media engagement engine.”

On the note of “virtual sports” being an emerging field, the Los Angeles Times will reportedly soon add esports coverage to its Sports section, according to the press release. The Times executive editor, Norman Pearlstine, calls the growth of esports “explosive,” so the addition of esports coverage naturally follows.

A new LA Times Center is also planned for construction, and will include esports arenas intended for esports leagues for varying titles, including “Z1 Battle Royale” which will be a “revitalized” PC version of “H1Z1: Battle Royale.”

