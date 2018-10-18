You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ Trailer Introduces New Details

A new “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” features interviews with developers and a few brief looks at what players can expect from the game, as well as new footage.

The group of protagonists, Dux, Bormin, and Selma, explore the Ark, which essentially acts as the game’s hub. You can upgrade your weapons there, chat with the Elder in town about the world before, and perform a selection of other important actions. This is shown off in the new footage.

The game’s story does follow the original pen and paper RPG’s stories, with its own meta-narrative as well. The staff speaks on the game’s many opportunities to explore the story while getting prepared for battle and setting up in various segments throughout the adventure, as well as the mutation experience. Mutations can be switched for various combinations that allow for different benefits. They will offer new takes on battle, as well as paths for the story

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” combines exploration, stealth, and tactical combat to weave a tale of survival across post-human Sweden. Anthropomorphic animals and the last remnants of humanity, which has been wiped out, all for mutants and animals. Mutant Selma and her animal companions are out exploring the Zone, looking for the legendary Eden, where the truth about the apocalypse awaits.

The Bearded Ladies and Funcom are launching “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” on PlayStation 4 and PC on Dec. 4, 2018. It will be available in both Standard and Deluxe Editions, with the Deluxe Edition including a desktop wallpaper, digital art book and soundtrack, and a digital copy of the “Mutant Year Zero” RPG book. Pre-ordering the Standard and Deluxe Editions will give players a three-day head start at launch, but the Deluxe Edition pre-orders will also come with access to a beta before the game debuts.

  'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

    'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden' Trailer Introduces New Details

  Steam's China Userbase Swells to Over

    Steam's China User Base Swells to Over 30 Million

  Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working

    Current Rockstar Employees Speak Out About Working Conditions

  This Is How Weapon Specializations Work

    This Is How Weapon Specializations Work in 'Battlefield V'

  Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at

    Don't Expect Big 'Diablo' News at BlizzCon 2018

  Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 4 Challenges Guide

  'Red Dead Redemption 2' Launch Trailer

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Launch Trailer Shows Expanse of Game's West

