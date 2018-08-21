You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ Gets December Release

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden,” the tactical adventure game that combines turn-based tactical combat with real-time stealth and exploration, hits Dec. 4 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

The game is now available for pre-order on PC. The standard edition costs $35. The $55 deluxe edition includes a desktop wallpaper, digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a digital copy of the Mutant Year Zero pen-and-paper RPG book. Pre-ordering the standard edition also gives players a three-day head start at launch. Pre-ordering the deluxe edition gives players the same head start as well as access to a beta version of the game before launch. Pre-orders made during Gamescom can get 15 percent off by using the code GAMESCOM2018 at checkout.

Announced earlier this year, “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” gameplay was shown off at E3 with hands-on demos. The game, published by Funcom and developed by The Bearded Ladies, is based on the Mutant IP that spawned several pen and paper role-playing games since the 1980s, including the current “Mutant: Year Zero” from Free League and Modiphius Entertainment.

Read Variety’s hands-on experience with the game and talk with its creators.

  'Grandia' and 'Grandia II' Bring Classic

    'Grandia' and 'Grandia II' Bring Classic RPG Experiences to Switch and PC

  'Saints Row: The Third' Coming to

    'Saints Row: The Third' Coming to Nintendo Switch

  'Luigi's Mansion' Hits 3DS in October

    'Luigi's Mansion' Hits 3DS in October

  'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

    'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden' Gets December Release

  'Desperados' Series Continues More Than Ten

    'Desperados' Series Continues More Than 10 Years Later

  HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at

    HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at $300

  'Shenmue III' Hits August 2019

    'Shenmue III' Hits August 2019

