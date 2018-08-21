‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ Gets December Release

“Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden,” the tactical adventure game that combines turn-based tactical combat with real-time stealth and exploration, hits Dec. 4 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

The game is now available for pre-order on PC. The standard edition costs $35. The $55 deluxe edition includes a desktop wallpaper, digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a digital copy of the Mutant Year Zero pen-and-paper RPG book. Pre-ordering the standard edition also gives players a three-day head start at launch. Pre-ordering the deluxe edition gives players the same head start as well as access to a beta version of the game before launch. Pre-orders made during Gamescom can get 15 percent off by using the code GAMESCOM2018 at checkout.

Announced earlier this year, “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” gameplay was shown off at E3 with hands-on demos. The game, published by Funcom and developed by The Bearded Ladies, is based on the Mutant IP that spawned several pen and paper role-playing games since the 1980s, including the current “Mutant: Year Zero” from Free League and Modiphius Entertainment.

