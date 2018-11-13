‘Mutant Year Zero’ Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Release Day

“Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday.

The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and are also offering first-time subscribers their first month for only $1, so it’s the perfect time to give it a try. That deal is available until Jan. 3.

For anyone who pre-orders the deluxe version of the game on PC for $54.99 a demo is currently available via instant access, in which players can experience the first few hours of the game right now.

The turn-based combat of “Mutant Year Zero” is comparable to “XCOM,” and the game was developed by former creative leads of “Hitman” and “Payday.” The game’s story follows anthropomorphic animals who explore the post-human landscape.

Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom, commented on the announcement of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass in a press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled about bringing ‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ to Xbox Game Pass,” Casais said. “This is certainly not your standard console game and we think that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will find a unique and highly entertaining experience with ‘Mutant Year Zero‘ that they might not have discovered otherwise. We are very happy with the Xbox version of the game and the whole team is excited about Game Pass allowing us to reach an even wider audience on the console.”

“Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” is coming to Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 on Dec. 4.