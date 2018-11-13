×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mutant Year Zero’ Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Release Day

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday.

The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and are also offering first-time subscribers their first month for only $1, so it’s the perfect time to give it a try. That deal is available until Jan. 3.

For anyone who pre-orders the deluxe version of the game on PC for $54.99 a demo is currently available via instant access, in which players can experience the first few hours of the game right now.

The turn-based combat of “Mutant Year Zero” is comparable to “XCOM,” and the game was developed by former creative leads of “Hitman” and “Payday.” The game’s story follows anthropomorphic animals who explore the post-human landscape.

Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom, commented on the announcement of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass in a press release.

“We are absolutely thrilled about bringing ‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ to Xbox Game Pass,” Casais said. “This is certainly not your standard console game and we think that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will find a unique and highly entertaining experience with ‘Mutant Year Zero‘ that they might not have discovered otherwise. We are very happy with the Xbox version of the game and the whole team is excited about Game Pass allowing us to reach an even wider audience on the console.”

“Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” is coming to Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 on Dec. 4.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • 'Mutant Year Zero' Coming to Xbox

    'Mutant Year Zero' Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Release Day

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • Nintendo Switch, 2DS Bundle Sales Unveiled

    Nintendo Switch 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,' 2DS 'Super Mario Maker' Bundle Sales Unveiled

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • 'Five Night at Freddy's' Movie Script

    'Five Night at Freddy's' Movie Script Scrapped, New Script in Works

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft Teases Xbox Console, Software Black Friday 2018 Deals

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • Google Empowers Girl Game Developers via

    Google Empowers Girl Game Developers via Change the Game

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • 'The Messenger' is Getting a Quality

    'The Messenger' is Getting a Quality of Life Update

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

  • The Army Is Trying to Recruit

    The Army Is Trying to Recruit Young Americans With Esports

    “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its release day next month, Funcom announced Tuesday. The tactical adventure will be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers upon its release on Dec. 4. In addition, Microsoft just announced 16 titles coming to the service on Saturday, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad