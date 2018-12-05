This New Mountain Dew Features a Tactile Grip, Resealable Lip Can

PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers.

Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company.

The drink, which will be available starting Jan. 14, will come in four flavors: Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original DEW. If you’re really dying to get your hands on the special cans of Dew, you can also pre-order them at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The company said that the drink and its special packaging was designed by gamers, for gamers.

“Knowing gaming is an endurance sport, we carefully listened to what players have been asking for when it comes to a beverage,” said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel is the first-ever drink created with gamers in mind. We worked with gamers to truly understand what they are looking for in a beverage when gaming, then applied what we learned to develop the product. We can’t wait to share Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel with the gaming world come January.”

The new line of drinks will also be sponsoring the Call of Duty World League, with players at the Dec. 7 to Dec. 9 Las Vegas competition getting a first taste of the drink ahead of its 2019 launch.

The drink is also sponsoring OpTic Gaming.

“We are grateful to partner with such a prestigious beverage brand, as they share in the belief of our core values: precision and focus,” said Ryan Musselman, president, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. “We look forward to helping launch theMtn Dew Amp Game Fuel brand, and are excited for all of the new content and opportunities they will bring for the Green Wall.”