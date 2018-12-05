×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

This New Mountain Dew Features a Tactile Grip, Resealable Lip Can

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers.

Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company.

The drink, which will be available starting Jan. 14, will come in four flavors: Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original DEW. If you’re really dying to get your hands on the special cans of Dew, you can also pre-order them at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The company said that the drink and its special packaging was designed by gamers, for gamers.

“Knowing gaming is an endurance sport, we carefully listened to what players have been asking for when it comes to a beverage,” said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel is the first-ever drink created with gamers in mind. We worked with gamers to truly understand what they are looking for in a beverage when gaming, then applied what we learned to develop the product. We can’t wait to share Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel with the gaming world come January.”

The new line of drinks will also be sponsoring the Call of Duty World League, with players at the Dec. 7 to Dec. 9 Las Vegas competition getting a first taste of the drink ahead of its 2019 launch.

The drink is also sponsoring OpTic Gaming.

“We are grateful to partner with such a prestigious beverage brand, as they share in the belief of our core values: precision and focus,” said Ryan Musselman, president, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. “We look forward to helping launch theMtn Dew Amp Game Fuel brand, and are excited for all of the new content and opportunities they will bring for the Green Wall.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • This Mountain Dew Features a Tactile

    This New Mountain Dew Features a Tactile Grip, Resealable Lip Can

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Dev Starbreeze

    'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Dev Starbreeze Raided by Swedish Authorities

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • Embargo Busting Video Shows 'Fortnite's' Creative

    Embargo Busting Video Shows 'Fortnite' Getting Massive New Creative Sandbox Mode

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • 'Trivia Crack' Adds New Live Game

    'Trivia Crack' Takes on 'HQ Tivia' With Live Game Mode 'Trivia Live'

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • 'Dead By Daylight' Charity DLC Raises

    'Dead By Daylight' Charity DLC Raises Over $500,000, Comes to Consoles

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • 'Unreal Tournament' Isn't Being Actively Developed,

    'Unreal Tournament' Isn't Being Actively Developed, Epic Confirms

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

  • The Razer Blade Stealth Gets An

    The Razer Blade Stealth Gets An Updated Look, More Gaming Power

    PepsiCo Wednesday rolled out a new line of Mountain Dew Amp sodas aimed at esports and gamers. Mtn Dew Amp Game Fuel comes in a redesigned 16-ounce can that features a no-slip grip and resealable lid and features caffeine, theanine, white grape juice, and vitamins A and B, according to the company. The drink, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad