First Look at Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Mercedes’ VR Game

Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” virtual reality game looks to be a creepy escape room set inside Mr. Mercedes lair and packed with footage from the upcoming Season 2 of the show.

The VR escape room goes live for Vive users on Sunday as the show’s San Diego Comic-Con appearance wraps up.

If you’re attending Comic-Con this weekend, you can also swing by the Mr. Mercedes Immersive Experience which includes:

Augmented Reality Adventure Game – Download the app to embark on an AR-driven investigation helping Detective Bill Hodges crack the case and claim a reward if you succeed.

Virtual Reality Escape Room Game – Be fully immersed in a virtual escape room inside Brady’s lair. Escape before time runs out or you’re trapped forever!

Recreating the Physical World of “Mr. Mercedes” – The show’s set designers are recreating Finders Keepers, Mercy General Hospital and Brady’s lair using actual props.

Bringing Brady to Life Through Projection Mapping – 3-D light projection will creepily bring Brady to life in his hospital bed. Is he in a coma or did you just see him move?

Lenticular Photo Experience – This photo op will transform the participant’s face into Brady’s along with a socially shareable GIF.

Private Screening Room – Media, VIP and lucky fans will get the chance to watch a sneak peek of season 2.

Season 2 of the show kicks off on Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. ET. The series picks up a year after Brady Hartsfield’s thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield has been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges has done his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences begin to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady is somehow responsible.

The original cast, which includes Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) as Detective Bill Hodges, Harry Treadaway (“Penny Dreadful”) as Brady Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome (“Moonlight”) as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (“Avatar”) as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool (“Unreal”) as Lou Linklatter, Justine Lupe (“Francis Ha”) as Holly Gibney, Nancy Travis (“How I Met Your Mother”) as Donna Hodges, and Holland Taylor (“The Truman Show”) as Ida Silver, is joined by Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Brady Hartsfield’s doctor Dr. Felix Babineau, Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Dr. Babineau’s wife Cora Babineau, and Maximiliano Hernandez (“Sicario”) as Assistant DA Antonio Montez.