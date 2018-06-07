‘Moss’ Now Available on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

“Moss” and the adventures of its diminutive, furry hero Quill arrive on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on Thursday, developer Polyarc tells Variety. The game, initially released as a PlayStation VR exclusive earlier this year, will sell for $29.99.

“Moss” releases on the two computer-powered virtual reality headsets with better graphics and the ability to use two hands independently in the story-book world. Everything else about the well-received game remains mostly unchanged.

The game was brought over to the two new platforms so soon after its February release on PlayStation VR because the studio said it had always planned to bring the title to them and throughout development ensured it would move over without issue, said Tam Armstrong, Polyarc’s studio director.

All versions of the game will also now have multiple save slots and additional support for Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, and Italian. The PSVR version gets those new slots and languages on June 12.

Armstrong said the game has been doing very well on the PlayStation VR and that he expects it will be just as well received on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

“Our goal as a studio is to introduce Quill and her world to as many people as possible,” he said. “We want to do that while staying true to the design of the game.”

That means at least for now, the game won’t be coming to the Samsung Gear VR nor the Oculus Go, both of which lack full tracking.

Polyarc art director Chris Alderson said the studio spent its time since launch watching the reaction to the PSVR version and working on these two new versions.

With the launch of the new versions, the studio plans to initially spend time tracking the reaction players have to it and dealing with any issues that might arise. But they hope to create a sequel for “Moss” down the line.

“We have a lot of enthusiasm coming from fans for what happens next in the story,” Armstrong said. “We’re still figuring out how we can do a sequel.”

He added that the team would be very open to working with PlayStation again. From a narrative perspective, the team has already roughed out the broad ideas of a longer story.

“We spent a lot of development working on world building,” Armstrong said. “We know we want her to discover a larger objective and conclusion to that. It would be at least a few more games. At least a trilogy, although we can imagine it being a lot longer.”