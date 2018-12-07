‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Launches Worldwide in April

The next installment in the “Mortal Kombat” franchise launches globally on April 23, series co-creator Ed Boon announced during The Game Awards on Thursday.

“‘Mortal Kombat’ is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise,” the official description states. “The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

A community reveal event is planned for Jan. 17.

