‘Monster Hunter World’ Surpasses 10 Million Shipped, Boosts Capcom’s Profits

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday.

The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more than doubled to 10.5 billion yen, the highest it’s been at the end of a second quarter in company history. Ordinary income also more than doubled to 10.3 billion.

Capcom’s financial results were mainly driven by “Monster Hunter World,” which launched on Jan. 26. It’s surpassed 10 million copies shipped since then — a first for any single title in Capcom’s history. It gained even more popularity — and further boosted profits — in August when the Steam version launched on PC.

Digital titles like “Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” and the “Mega Max X Legacy Collection” also performed well thanks to a dedicated fan base and strong brand capabilities, Capcom said. “Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate,” which launched on Nintendo Switch in August, enjoyed “robust sales owing to its consistent popularity.”

Meanwhile, Capcom’s Pachinko business is struggling in what it calls a “weak market environment.” While the publisher launched “Street Fighter V” and “Rockman Ability” products, sales were not great due to the downturn in consumer confidence and dampening investments by Pachinko hall operators, it said. Capcom’s Arcade Games business was also generally week due to a lack of new products.

Capcom said it’s not changing the forecast for its consolidated business results for the current fiscal year.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Gaming

  • 'Monster Hunter World' Surpasses 10M Shipped,

    'Monster Hunter World' Surpasses 10 Million Shipped, Boosts Capcom's Profits

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • 'Fortnite' Scams Rampant on Social Media,

    'Fortnite' Scams Rampant on Social Media, YouTube (Report)

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • Horror Game Artists Often Search for

    Horror Game Artists Search for Authenticity in the Disturbing

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • SuperData: 'FIFA 19' Had Best Digital

    SuperData: 'FIFA 19' Had Best Digital Launch in Franchise History

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal'

    'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal' on Full PS Classic Mini Console Lineup

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • Tyler Raj Barriss

    Accused Serial Swatter To Plead Guilty to 46 New Charges

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

  • Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon

    Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon Stream

    Capcom’s income more than doubled in the first fiscal half of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter World,” it said in an earnings report on Monday. The video game publisher’s net sales were reportedly up to 43.3 billion yen for the six months ending Sept. 30, up 28.5% year-over-year. Operating income more […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad