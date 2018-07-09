‘Monster Hunter: World’ Coming to PC on August 9

Capcom’s action role-playing game “Monster Hunter: World” is coming to PC on August 9, the company announced on Monday.

The game was originally planned to launch this fall, which means PC fans are getting their hands on it a bit early. Updates and fixes made in other platform versions will make their way to the PC port gradually, Capcom said. It will also get new content and gameplay features in the future. Its event quest schedule will differ from other platforms, so Capcom said fans should stay tuned to official Capcom channels for more details on additional content release dates.

“Monster Hunter: World” is the first game in the long-running franchise with complete drop-in functionality in online co-op. It first launched on Jan. 26 and is already Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, shipping over eight million copies globally.

Here are “Monster Hunter: World’s” full PC specs:

Recommended

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 8350 4GHz or Intel® Core™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphic: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060（VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

Minimum

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX™-6300 above

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphic: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 OR AMD Radeon™ R7 260x（VRAM 2GB and above)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c higher)

Target: Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings.