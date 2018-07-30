‘Monster Hunter: World’ Sales Lead to Capcom’s Most Profitable First Quarter

Monster Hunter: World

Capcom just had its most profitable first quarter since it began disclosing quarterly results thanks to the massive success of “Monster Hunter: World.”

The game launched in January and has sold a total 8.3 million copies, Capcom said in a financial statement on Monday. “In scoring a worldwide smash hit, the series solidified its position as an international brand and strengthened our base of IP (intellectual property),” the publisher said.

Capcom’s digital contents business, along with healthy sales growth of high-margin catalog titles, drove earnings and resulted in the highest operating income for a first quarter in company history. Operating income was up a whopping 550.8% year-over-year, while ordinary income was up 610.6% and net sales increased 46.5%.

Monster Hunter: World” isn’t the only Capcom game doing well. The new “Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” had a solid performance. Although Capcom didn’t give specific numbers, it said the collection outperformed expectations. Meanwhile, the “Mega Man Legacy Collection,” “Mega Man Legacy Collection 2,” and “Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2” for Nintendo Switch maintained robust sales thanks to a loyal fan base and strong brand.

Meanwhile, Capcom’s arcade business saw its net sales increase 6% year-over-year in the first quarter, while operating income was up 12%. It’s amusement equipment business, which includes pachinko machines, struggled due to a weak market and declining demand. Its net sales were down 73% year-over-year and it suffered an operating loss of 154 million yen.

Net sales from other businesses, mainly royalty income from the licensing and sale of character merchandise, were up 60% year-over-year, Capcom said.

