Watch Moms Lip-Sync Sons Playing ‘Fortnite’

Moms (and talented YouTubers) Whitney Cicero (@TheNewStepford) and Angela Hoover (@AngelaHooverComedy) survive the summer like many parents are this year, listening to a constant stream of “Fortnite” play-by-play, howling, and smack talk from their kids.

A parent can only take so much before they do something. In this case, that something is recording the kids and friends playing and then creating a video of the moms lip synching their children playing the game.

The results are hilarious.

Make sure you watch until the very end of the video which was written and produced by Cicero, stars Cicero and Hoover and was edited by Mark Lowrie. The kids are Luke, Lucas, DJ and Sully. The video is just one of Cicero’s work on her website The New Stepford, which she bills as the “South Park” of mommy blogs.

While the video released earlier this month, “Fortnite” happens to be celebrating its first birthday today – complete with presents and challenges for players – so now seems like a great time to celebrate some of the side effects of the game’s popularity.