Miyazaki Talks Origins, Challenges of Debut VR Game ‘Déraciné’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday.

“For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being on PSVR, the genre being something we have never worked with before, the small scope of the project which gave a lot of autonomy to the development staff, and the focus on theme and narrative over game systems. As a result, we struggled a lot, and we learned a lot. I think that’s where this strange affection was born.”

“Déraciné” is a departure from From Software’s earlier projects in a number of ways. Unlike the Soulsborne games, it doesn’t focus on intense action. It’s a more peaceful experience, one that doesn’t use death as a concept or system. “I think death is a crucial element when designing games around the theme of the satisfaction of overcoming overwhelming odds,” Miyazaki said. “However, that is not the theme of this title.”

“Déraciné” also features another From Software rarity — natural character faces and expressions. “Most of our titles up until now had characters with faces completely covered in armor or blindfolded (laughs),” Miyazaki said. “So as odd as it might sound, designing and creating natural faces for our characters was a new challenge for us. And to be honest, it’s really hard, and we had a lot to learn.”

Ultimately, Miyazaki said the title was an opportunity him to explore the theme of existence versus non-existence in a way that’s only possible through virtual reality. That meant giving the game a stronger narrative bent. “If I had the opportunity to design a game where the story itself was the theme, I think I would have taken things in a different direction,” he said.

“Déraciné” launches exclusively on PlayStation VR on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Samsung to Preview AR Cloud, Headset

    Samsung to Put Spotlight on Augmented Reality at This Week’s Developer Conference

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Miyazaki Talks Origins, Challenges of Debut

    Miyazaki Talks Origins, Challenges of Debut VR Game 'Déraciné'

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Hate Groups Are Now Recruiting Gamers

    Hate Groups Are Using Online Games To Recruit Teens (Report)

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Tencent Will Verify Identities of Mobile

    Tencent Will Verify Identities of Mobile Players Using Police Database

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Ingress Prime Launches With Revamped App,

    Niantic Relaunches ‘Ingress,’ the Precursor to ‘Pokemon Go’

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Ubisoft Delays Epic Mercenary Events in

    Ubisoft Removes Epic Mercenary Events in 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey,' Working on Fix

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Is Working on Controller Support for 'Fortnite' Mobile

    From Software game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a “strange affection” for his upcoming PlayStation VR title “Déraciné,” he told the PlayStation Blog in an interview on Monday. “For me personally and for From Software, this was a title rife with experimentation and novel ideas,” he said. “The reasons for this are varied: the game being […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad