You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Next Major ‘Minecraft’ Update Populates Villages, Then Attacks Them

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development.

During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game.

The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the game’s Overworld with a slew of new and classic villagers. And to keep things interesting, the update will also deliver “pillagers” and their beasts to attack those freshly housed villagers.

The villages and those in it will all look and act differently depending on what biome they’re located in, said Jens Bergensten, lead developer at studio Mojang. The game will also add a few new professions for villagers.

“The pillage part of the update is that the village will be under threat from a new group of villagers, evil villagers,” he said. “They will raid in groups with pillagers and a new monster like a new miniboss.”

The major update is set for a release next year, but this holiday Mojang will be adding stray cats and pandas to the game. Pandas, Bergensten said, will bring with them bamboo forests and the ability to harvest bamboo and create scaffolding with it.

“We recorded real pandas in China to help create these,” he said.

https://youtu.be/JX-2ucnPy-M

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • 'Minecraft' Meets 'Diablo' in Developer Mojang's

    'Minecraft' Meets 'Diablo' in Developer Mojang's 'Minecraft: Dungeons'

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • Next Major 'Minecraft' Update Populates Villages,

    Next Major 'Minecraft' Update Populates Villages, Then Attacks Them

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • How to Watch Minecon Earth on

    How to Watch Minecon Earth on Saturday

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • Blizzard’s Ban on Third-Party Overwatch Apps

    Blizzard’s Ban on Third-Party Overwatch Apps Was Never About Competitive Integrity

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • club penguin island

    Disney to Shut Down Club Penguin Island by End of 2018, Lays Off Staff

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • No PlayStation Experience for 2018

    No PlayStation Experience for 2018

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

  • God of War

    Sony Santa Monica on the Cinematic Challenges of 'God of War'

    “Minecraft” launched nearly seven years ago, and with 144 million copies sold, still shows no sign of slowing down both in terms of sales and development. During this weekend’s Minecon Earth 2018 event, Mojang announced the coming of another major update to the game. The Village and Pillage update will populate the villages of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad