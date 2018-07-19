‘Minecraft’ Composer Releases Single from Upcoming Solo Album

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday.

C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography and self-published it on Bandcamp. His initial offerings “ranged from melodic electronic dance-pop to gentler ambient pieces” according to the press release.

Rosenfeld’s later release, Minecraft Volume Alpha, helped the artist cement his status as a musical talent, as the CD and vinyl releases were well-received by music critics. The Guardian even called his music a “perfect accompaniment” to the game.

Rosenfeld’s new solo album, Excursions, will be the first project he’s releasing as its own work separate from “Minecraft.” Excursions is completely original material, made with a different approach from Rosenfeld’s previous work.
The album won’t release until Sept. 7, 2018, but we do have a track list:
1. Excursions
2. Cold Summer
3. TXL
4. Tingle
5. Beton
6. AMS
7. Thunderbird
8. Aviva
9. Figure 8
10. Fake Triplets
11. Nest
12. Home
You can sample the album by giving Beton a listen over on Soundcloud.
Rosenfeld gave some insight into his creative process while making Excursions.
“All the big loud housey songs came from the idea of ‘I want to create the same song over and over again’,” Rosenfeld said, “Except that I’ve created each one in a different location, or a different mindset. And just purely based on that, they all turned out unique in their own way.”

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Music

  • 'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single from Upcoming

    'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single from Upcoming Solo Album

    Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday. C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography […]

  • Nashville Looks to Keep Film, TV

    Welcome to Nashville: The New Scoring Destination

    Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday. C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography […]

  • David Bowie Dead Cameron Crowe

    David Bowie 1980s Boxed Set, ‘Loving the Alien,’ Due in October

    Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday. C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches Feature to Help Artists, Labels Submit Music to Playlists

    Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday. C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography […]

  • Chance the Rapper

    Chance the Rapper Buys Chicagoist Website, He Announces in New Single

    Berlin music producer and composer C418 dropped a single, “Beton,” from his upcoming album Excursions Thursday. C418, also known by Daniel Rosenfeld, is perhaps best known for his work on the immensely popular “Minecraft.” Rosenfeld created the score for the PC game, and by its initial release in 2011, he had already built his own discography […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad